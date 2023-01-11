Robertson found the back of the net in Dallas' 2-1 shootout win against the Islanders on Tuesday.
Robertson opened the scoring just 3:42 into the game and also provided the shootout winner. He's been riding high with six goals and 15 points in his last 11 contests. That's pushed the 23-year-old up to 29 goals and 58 points in 42 games in 2022-23.
