Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Robertson ended a four-game goal drought with his second-period tally to briefly tie the contest at 1-1. The 26-year-old winger has racked up three goals, four helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-1 rating, and four of his seven points have come with the man advantage. Power-play production and a high shot volume make a good combination for elite offense, and it's working for Robertson so far in 2025-26.