Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Robertson had been limited to one assist over his previous four games before tallying in the first period Tuesday. The 24-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 78 points, 223 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-19 rating through 79 contests. Robertson continues to log top-line minutes, but the Stars' balanced offense this season has meant he hasn't needed to carry the team's scoring as much as he did with a 109-point campaign in 2022-23.