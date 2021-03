Robertson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Robertson scored for the third time in the last four games, putting the Stars on the board 6:12 into the second period. The 21-year-old winger continues to build his Calder Trophy case, as he's up to seven goals, 22 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 28 contests overall. Robertson's worth a look for fantasy managers who need a scoring boost.