Robertson scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the eventual game-winner, in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

He struck for the Stars' second goal of the afternoon early in the first period, then added the team's sixth midway through the second as Dallas kept their foot on the gas. Robertson extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and on the season the 24-year-old is up to eight goals and 22 points through 22 contests.