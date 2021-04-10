Robertson scored two goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
He opened and closed the book on the afternoon's scoring, giving Robertson an amazing seven goals in his last 10 games. The rookie isn't yet skating on the Stars' top power-play unit but that's about the only thing holding down his fantasy value, as on the season he has 11 goals and 27 points through 34 games.
