Robertson scored two goals in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

He opened the scoring on the afternoon late in the first period, firing home his own rebound after a strong individual effort to get to the net, then went five-hole on Spencer Knight early in the third on a breakaway from the Florida blue line. It's Robertson's fourth multi-point performance in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up five goals and 14 points, and on the season the 23-year-old has a dazzling 28 goals and 57 points through 41 contests.