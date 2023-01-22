Robertson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Robertson continues to excel for the Stars, as he's earned two goals, four assists and a plus-7 rating over the last five games. The 23-year-old winger has 31 tallies, 33 helpers, a plus-29 rating and 194 shots on net through 48 contests. Even with Tyler Seguin filling in for Roope Hintz (upper body) on the top line, the Stars' best players have been effective. Robertson's a plug-and-play option in fantasy.