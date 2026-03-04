Stars' Jason Robertson: Logs pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Robertson's second helper came on the power play. The 26-year-old has three straight multi-point efforts with a power-play contribution in each of those games. He's up to a total of 34 goals, 38 assists, 30 power-play points, 217 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 61 appearances. While he didn't get to represent Team USA at the Olympics, the 26-year-old seems to be motivated rather than disappointed given his sustained excellent production.
