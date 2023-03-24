Robertson picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Robertson set up Roope Hintz's opening tally in the first period before picking up a second assist on Joe Pavelski's power-play goal in the third. Robertson now has points in his last three contests, tallying two goals and four assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger has established himself as a premier scoring threat this season, recording 41 goals and 91 points through 23 games this season.
