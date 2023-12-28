Robertson scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Robertson was responsible for the Stars' lone tally Wednesday, as he gathered a stretch pass from Roope Hintz before beating Joel Hofer on a breakaway to cut St. Louis' lead to 2-1. Robertson has started to turn it on offensively, logging points in four straight games and 10 (three goals, seven assists) in his last nine contests. The 24-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 32 points through 32 games this season.