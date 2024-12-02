Robertson produced an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Robertson helped out on Wyatt Johnston's game-tying goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Robertson has a goal and five helpers over his last six contests, so it looks like he's starting to find some consistency on offense. Overall, his production has been a little muted with 14 points, 56 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances. Robertson's shooting 8.9 percent in 2024-25, and he's never been lower than 12.6 percent in a full season, so he's due for some positive regression.