Robertson scored two goals and added an assist Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Blues. He fired six shots.

The goal and one helper came on the power play. Robertson has nine points (three goals, six assists; 18 shots) in his last six games), but his first points with the man advantage since Nov. 7 (eight games). Robertson sits in a tie with Mikko Rantanen for the lead the Stars in scoring (29 points in 25 games), and he sits in a tie with Logan Cooley of Utah for 25th on the NHL's overall scoring list.