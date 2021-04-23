Robertson notched a power-play assist, fired five shots on goal and went minus-4 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Robertson has typically been fairly steady in his own zone as a rookie, but he was caught on the ice multiple times as the Red Wings racked up goals Thursday. The good news is he extended his point streak to six games (three goals, six helpers). The 21-year-old has 36 points, 100 shots on net, a plus-13 rating and 12 PIM through 41 outings.