Robertson has been named a 2018-19 OHL First Team All-Star.

Leading the league in scoring (117 points in 62 games) will often lead to such an honor. Robertson began the year in Kingston before being shipped to Niagara in November. He was equally productive with each club. Originally a second-round selection (39th overall) of Dallas in 2017, Robertson's pro future is in question due to a lack of foot speed. Still, it's difficult to look at the offensive production and not get excited about Robertson's abilities. His transition to professional hockey this coming fall will be fascinating to watch.