Stars' Jason Robertson: Named OHL First Team All-Star
Robertson has been named a 2018-19 OHL First Team All-Star.
Leading the league in scoring (117 points in 62 games) will often lead to such an honor. Robertson began the year in Kingston before being shipped to Niagara in November. He was equally productive with each club. Originally a second-round selection (39th overall) of Dallas in 2017, Robertson's pro future is in question due to a lack of foot speed. Still, it's difficult to look at the offensive production and not get excited about Robertson's abilities. His transition to professional hockey this coming fall will be fascinating to watch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...