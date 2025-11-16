Robertson scored three goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Robertson rang up a natural hat trick in a span of 17:50 of game time. His first goal stood as the game-winner, and his third tally came on the power play. With six goals and four assists over his last four games, it's safe to say Robertson is one of the hottest scorers in the league over the last week. He's up to nine tallies, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating through 19 appearances. The 26-year-old appears committed to a volume-shooting approach, and that could bode well for his production, though his efficiency has taken a hit, as he's shooting just 11.0 percent so far.