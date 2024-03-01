Robertson scored his 20th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Robertson's impressive scoring pace over the last two seasons has slowed considerably. Though, putting up 20 goals and 59 points through 62 games means he's still a very useful player. However, he entered the year coming off an impressive 46-goal, 109-point campaign. The biggest differences are his lowered shooting percentage and a shot rate that is roughly one shot per game lower.