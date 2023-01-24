Robertson scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Robertson's third-period tally was what ultimately forced overtime, though the Stars couldn't secure both points. The 23-year-old has three goals and two helpers during his active four-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 32 tallies, 65 points, 195 shots on net and a plus-28 rating through 49 contests.