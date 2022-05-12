Robertson scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames in Game 5.

Robertson hasn't found the same ease of scoring in the playoffs as he did during a 41-goal, 79-point regular season. His tally Wednesday was just his second point in five games, and it came after he was bumped down to the second line, though he still led Stars forwards with 20:08 of ice time in the contest. The winger has added 13 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in the postseason.