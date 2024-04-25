Robertson scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Robertson's tally opened the scoring in the first period, but he was the only Star to solve Logan Thompson. The 24-year-old Robertson has four goals and an assist over his last six games, including two goals through two playoff outings. He continues to play on the top line and first power-play unit, but the Stars will need him at his best as they head to Vegas trailing 2-0 in the series.