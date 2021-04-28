Robertson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Robertson's second-period tally extended his point streak to nine games. In that span, the rookie winger has four goals and 13 points. He reached the 40-point mark Tuesday with 15 tallies, 25 helpers, 110 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 44 appearances. He should continue to be a strong source of offense in a top-line role.