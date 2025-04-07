Robertson scored a goal and had four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Robertson scored the lone goal by either team across the first two periods of Sunday's contest. His tally brought his season totals up to 34 goals and 78 points in 77 appearances this season. Robertson has been a steady force offensively for Dallas with 10 points in his last seven games. If the 25-year-old winger can maintain his current run of points through Dallas' final five games of the regular season, he has a strong chance to finish above a point per game this season. In doing so, he would best his point total from a year ago of 80 tallies in 82 games. Regardless, Robertson has incredible value in fantasy for the remainder of the season.