Robertson scored a power-play goal on seven shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild.

Robertson's goal gave the Stars a 2-1 lead, but it didn't last. This was the first time the winger had just one point in a game since March 21 -- he four pointless outings and seven multi-point efforts over the 11 games in that span. The 23-year-old racked up 46 tallies, 63 assists, 41 power-play points and a plus-37 rating while playing in all 82 regular-season contests, so he'll be a key part of the Stars' offense during the postseason.