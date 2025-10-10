Robertson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

Robertson set up Dallas' second goal, scored by Nils Lundkvist in the latter stages of the first period, before finding the back of the net with a power-play tally just 1:01 into the second frame. Robertson's chances of being a fantasy asset might be a bit complicated as long as he remains a bottom-six forward, but he has an excellent track record after posting 79 or more points in each of the last four campaigns. He'd be a top-six forward in almost every other team in the league, but he's been relegated to the third line due to the impressive depth the Stars have on offense.