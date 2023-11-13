Robertson tallied two goals and an assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over Minnesota.

All three of Robertson's points came on the man advantage, setting up Joe Pavelski's tally 57 seconds into the game before scoring twice in the third period. The 24-year-old Robertson had gotten off to a relatively slow start this season after notching 46 goals and 109 points last year -- he came into Sunday's game with just one goal (an empty-netter) in his previous five contests. He now has five goals and eight assists through 14 games to open the campaign.