Robertson produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Robertson's helpers were both of the secondary variety. He had a hand in Miro Heiskanen's power-play goal in the second period and Alexander Radulov's equalizer in the third. Offense has come in bursts for Robertson lately -- he has three multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings in his last six games. The rookie winger is at four goals, 11 helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 20 appearances. He's been trusted with top-six usage lately, and his scoring numbers justify that assignment.