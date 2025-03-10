Robertson scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Robertson gave the Stars a 3-1 lead with his tally just under midway through the third period. The 25-year-old is up to eight goals and 15 points during his eight-game point streak. For the season, the star winger has 28 tallies, 38 helpers, 177 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-8 rating across 64 appearances in a top-line role.