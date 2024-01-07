Robertson scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Robertson scored midway through the third period to cut the deficit to one, but the Stars failed to pull even. The winger is doing his part lately with five multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, a span in which he's racked up five goals and 10 assists. Robertson is up to 13 goals, 38 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 38 appearances. He should continue to operate around a point-per-game while logging top-line minutes.