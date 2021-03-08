Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Robertson set up Radek Faksa for a goal to get the Stars on the board at 12:30 of the third period. In the final minute of regulation, Robertson scored the tying goal to force overtime. the 21-year-old winger is up to four goals, nine points, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 15 games. His scoring touch is already beginning to shine through, although it's safe to question how consistent he can be when the Stars are averaging 2.80 goals per game as a team.