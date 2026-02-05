Robertson scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Robertson heads into the Olympic break with five goals and five assists over his last eight games. The 26-year-old winger won't be at the tournament, barring a late injury sidelining an American forward that would open a spot for him. He's tied for third in the NHL in goals with 32 and tied for 10th in points with 66 through 57 appearances this season. Robertson has added 205 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-20 rating while playing as a fixture in the Stars' top six.