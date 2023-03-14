Robertson scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
This was Robertson's fourth multi-point effort over the last six games. His assist came when his shot generated a rebound for Jamie Benn to put away in the first period. Robertson then sniped the Stars' fifth goal 40 seconds into the third. The 23-year-old winger is up to 39 tallies, 85 points (30 on the power play), 265 shots and a plus-28 rating through 67 outings this season.
