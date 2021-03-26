Robertson scored a goal on five shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Robertson put the Stars ahead 3-2 in the final minute of the second period, then set up Roope Hintz's game-winning goal late in the third. With the two-point effort, Robertson is up to 20 points in 25 appearances. The rookie winger has added 51 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, which has helped him establish a top-six role. The impressive scoring pace could be enough to get him in the Calder Trophy conversation.