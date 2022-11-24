Robertson scored two goals and generated a game-high eight shots during Wednesday's 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

After the Blackhawks generated the game's opening 10 shots, Robertson produced the Stars' first at 13:38 of the first period. Seventeen seconds later, the surging 23-year-old left winger executed a turnover and scored the game's opening tally, extending his point streak to a career-best 13 games (14 goals, 10 assists). Robertson, who has collected five goals in three games, opened the scoring Wednesday by jamming in a first-period rebound and closed the five-goal third period with an empty netter with eight seconds remaining.