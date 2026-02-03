Robertson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Robertson tallied 48 seconds into the second period to open the scoring. He has four goals and four assists over his last seven contests, including four power-play points. The 26-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 64 points (27 on the power play), 199 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-18 rating across 56 appearances in a top-six role.