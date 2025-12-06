Robertson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Robertson has four goals and two assists over his last five outings. It's not quite the same goal-per-game surge he had in late November, but the 26-year-old winger continues to be highly productive in a top-six role for the Stars. On the year, he's up to 18 goals, 37 points (16 on the power play), 117 shots, 20 hits and a plus-15 rating through 29 appearances. He's already halfway to matching his goal total from the 2024-25 regular season and could return to the 40-goal mark for the first time since 2022-23.