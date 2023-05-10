Robertson notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Robertson got a touch on a rebound, and Joe Pavelski was able to fire it past Philipp Grubauer at 10:50 of the second period. The helper was Robertson's first point in four games in the second round, as the Kraken have been able to neutralize the winger effectively. The 23-year-old has eight points (seven on the power play), 32 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 10 playoff contests.