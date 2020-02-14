Robertson picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 20-year-old earned the secondary helper on Tyler Seguin's third-period tally. Robertson added a hit and skated 12:18 in his NHL debut. He's amassed 35 points in 49 games with AHL Texas this season. A second-round pick from 2017, Robertson isn't likely to make a fantasy impact in 2019-20, but he could be a name to watch for owners in dynasty formats.