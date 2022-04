Robertson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

Robertson had the secondary assist on the lone goal by Roope Hintz in the contest. With two goals and three helpers in his last five games, Robertson continues to be steady on offense. The winger is up to 68 points, 185 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 65 outings. He trails only linemate Joe Pavelski (73) in points from Stars skaters.