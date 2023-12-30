Robertson registered two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He assisted on both of Roope Hintz's even-strength tallies in this contest. Robertson has gotten back to a point-per-game pace with 11 tallies and 23 helpers over 34 appearances this season, but that's a little disappointing after his 109-point campaign a year ago. The winger has added 100 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating as a fixture on the Stars' top line and first power-play unit.