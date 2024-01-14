Robertson notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson helped out on Matt Duchene's game-tying goal in the third period. The helper gave Robertson a five-game point streak consisting of three goals and three assists, with four of those six points coming on the power play. The winger has three streak of at least five games this season. Overall, he's produced 43 points (15 with the man advantage), 123 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating through 42 contests.