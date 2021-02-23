Robertson collected an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Robertson set up Blake Comeau for the Stars' lone goal in the contest. Despite a week-long layoff, Robertson picked up where he left off. The 21-year-old winger has two goals and four assists during his current five-game point streak, which accounts for all of his offense in eight appearances. He's added nine shots and a plus-1 rating, but the California native isn't known for using his 6-foot-3 frame to produce much physicality.