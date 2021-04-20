Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Robertson scored at 11:06 of the second period on a feed from Roope Hintz. In the shootout, Robertson added one of the Stars' tallies to help them secure the win. The rookie winger has two goals and four helpers during his current four-game point streak. For the year, he's at 13 goals, 33 points, 92 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 12 PIM in 39 outings.