Robertson registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Robertson provided an assist on Mark Pysyk's third-period goal as the Stars finally broke through a resilient Jonathan Bernier. The 21-year-old Robertson has a seven-game point streak, during which he's racked up three tallies and seven helpers. Only one of those points has come with the man advantage. For the year, the rookie winger has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists), 104 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 12 PIM through 42 outings.