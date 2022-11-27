Robertson picked up a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Robertson had the secondary helper on a Joe Pavelski tally in the second period to extend his point streak to 15 games. During the impressive heater, Robertson has 16 goals and 12 helpers. The 23-year-old winger has shown no negative effects from holding out as a restricted free agent until just before the season started. He has 35 points (12 on the power play), 96 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 22 contests while further cementing his status as one of the most exciting young players in the league.