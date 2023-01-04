Robertson scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Robertson carried his point streak into January with the second-period tally. He's racked up three goals and nine assists over the eight-game streak. The star winger is up to 26 tallies, 55 points (23 on the power play), 160 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 39 contests. He's on pace to top the century mark this season, and he could also finish with a 50-goal campaign -- his 16.3 shooting percentage isn't out of the ordinary for a player that's shown an elite finishing skill.