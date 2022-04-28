Robertson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Robertson has racked up four goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. The winger put a shot on net in the first period that was swiped in by Tyler Seguin for the Stars' second goal. Robertson is up to 40 goals, 38 helpers, 217 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 73 appearances.