Robertson dished a pair of assists and added four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Robertson set up his linemates, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, for third-period goals. This was the first time during his seven-game point streak that Robertson didn't score himself. He has seven tallies and seven helpers during the impressive streak. For the season, the 23-year-old winger has 21 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 14 contests, cementing himself among the NHL's galaxy of star players.