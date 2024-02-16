Robertson logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Robertson has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. While he got on the scoresheet Thursday, it was still a rather quiet outing for him and the rest of the Stars' top line in the blowout win. Robertson has been consistent this season, racking up 55 points, 156 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-13 rating through 54 contests, giving him a high floor despite a lack of explosive offense -- he has just one three-point effort on the campaign.