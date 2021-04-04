Robertson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Robertson saw his goal streak end at three games, but the point streak lives on. The 21-year-old rookie has put together a solid season with 24 points (eight goals, 16 helpers), 65 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests. He should continue to see top-six usage, although he'll likely be more productive when Roope Hintz (lower body) is in the lineup, as the two young forwards have shown good chemistry lately.