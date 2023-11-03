Robertson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Robertson helped out on Roope Hintz's second goal of the game, which stood as the game-winner. Robertson has collected a goal and three helpers during his three-game point streak. For the season, the star winger is up to eight points, 22 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through nine appearances.